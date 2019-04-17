BERGMAN, Jr., Robert Edward "Bob" Robert Edward ("Bob") Bergman, Jr. passed away at his home in Fairburn on April 12, 2019. A beloved husband, father, grandfather (and, as he liked to call himself, champion "spoofer"), Bob was born in Savannah, Georgia on July 18, 1931 to Robert Edward Bergman, Sr. and Alma Rose Brodmann Bergman. He was a twin, fully ten minutes older than baby brother Al! He also had a sister, Ann, who was one year older than the twins. A love of baseball dominated Bob's early life and set the stage for a lifetime of athletic pursuits. While his father was employed by the Civil Service as a fire chief in the mid-1940's, the family resided on a military base in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where fifteen-year-old Bob was often dressed up in a soldier's uniform and flown along with the rest of the baseball team to play against a neighboring base. Later, on his return to Savannah, he played semi-pro baseball in the early 1950's. During the Korean War, Bob served in the U. S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. The story he told was that although he wanted to enlist in the Navy, a close friend who preferred the Army challenged him to a game of billiards, and they agreed that the winner could choose the branch of service both would join. The one and only time he lost to that buddy, Bob said, was the reason he became a paratrooper rather than a sailor! A graduate of Savannah High School, where he was senior class president in 1951, Bob later attended Armstrong State College. He worked as an insurance adjuster for many years in both Savannah and Atlanta, later as a restaurant owner and manager, and eventually as a supervisor in the Public Works and Streets Department for the City of Aiken, South Carolina, from which he retired in 1994 before moving to Decatur, and then Fairburn, Georgia. Always the gentleman, Bob was known to many for his kind, generous and loving spirit. He was an avid golfer into his early 80's, as well as a twice-a-week league bowler right up to the end. He enjoyed playing cards, competing in online chess matches, and watching westerns on television. Most of all, "GrandBob" loved spending time and vacationing with his wife Joyce (they married in 1973) and their daughters, sons-in-law and four wonderful grandsons. He is survived by Joyce, his son Robert E. Bergman III and daughter Lisa (Jim) Kates, both of Palm Harbor, Florida; daughter Heather (Eric) Robertson, daughter Hayley (Steve) Turner and grandsons Mason Turner, Shane Robertson, Zachary Robertson, and Gavin Turner, all of Fairburn, Georgia, as well as loving sisters- in-law, nephews, and nieces. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Fairburn United Methodist Church, 5 Washington Street, Fairburn, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (https://www.dav.org/) or to Southwest Christian Care (http://www.swchristiancare.org/) "Don't spoof the spoofer!" Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary