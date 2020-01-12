|
BETSILL, Jr., Robert E. Robert E. Betsill Jr., age 79, of Atlanta, GA passed away, Dec. 23, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He came into this world on Aug. 17, 1940; as the adored son of Grace and Robert "Cotton" Betsill, Sr. who precedes him in passing. Beloved husband of surviving wife, Adela Betsill. Loving father of Wes Betsill and Melissa Almon (Scott). Cherished stepfather of Arlin Brown, Tony Santiago (Brittany), and Alex Santiago. Dear grandfather of Bobby Brown, Madison Betsill, Connor and Mitchell Almon. Precious brother of Barbara Dortch. Dearest cousin of Linda Sward, many nieces and nephews, and way too many in-laws to name but you know how precious you are all. And so many wonderful friends who made his life special, particularly Truman "Billy" Price who has always been there. Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road Roswell, GA 30076; visitation will take place between the hours of 10 AM - 12 PM. Celebration of Life will begin at 12 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020