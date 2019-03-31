|
BIRDSONG, Robert Deacon Robert Lee Birdsong of Atlanta, passed away on March 27, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 AM at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Sara Walker Birdsong; son, Mario Birdsong (June); daughter, Robyn Birdsong; 2 grand daughters, Maiya Marie Birdsong and Giani Jamese Gates; one grandson, Corbin Tybee Wilson; 2 great grandsons, Omari Zakar Calloway, and Tyler Paige; a special aunt, Maurice Franklin Dimineck; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, Public viewing will be from 1 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019