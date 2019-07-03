BORING, Robert W. Age 55 of Auburn, GA; passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Mr. Boring was a graduate of Merritt Island High School in Merritt Island, FL; after high school, Robert continued his college education at Palm Beach Atlantic College in West Palm Beach, Fl. Robert was often described as a "gentle giant" by those who met him. He had a gift for remembering the small details of people's lives that made them feel seen and important. He made connections with all of the young workers at the local Starbucks and they would jockey for position at the drive-thru window for a chance to talk to "Mr. Robert". For many years he volunteered with the youth programs at Grace Church in Snellville. It suited his servant heart. He was devoted to his wife, sons, and family and will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Robert worked for over twenty years for Verizon Business. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Boring. Robert is survived by his loving wife of twenty-eight years, Carol Boring; sons Jack Boring of Auburn, GA; Bennett Boring of Auburn GA; mother, Olive Earl Boring, of Merritt Island, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny & Polly Boring, of Statesboro, GA; Steven & Shelley Boring of Nashville, TN; David & Marlene Boring of Merritt Island, FL; Michael & Tanya Boring of Easley, SC; Mark & Kellye Kirkbride Boring of Huntsville, AL; Randy Boring of Knoxville, TN; Rick & Sally Boring of Dunnellon, FL; mother-in-law Sarah Tellechea of Auburn, GA; brother-in-law, Mark & Lori Tellechea of Medford, NJ; fourteen nieces & nephews and a host of loving family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Grace New Hope Church Lawrenceville Campus 1766 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 with Pastor Randy Rainwater officiating. A private interment service will be held at Corinth Memorial Gardens Loganville GA. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made in support of ocular melanoma research at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory And Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. (770) 962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 3, 2019