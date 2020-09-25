1/1
Robert Bowling
BOWLING, Robert


Robert Paul ("Bob") Bowling passed peacefully on September 21, 2020, at his home in Johns Creek, GA, of complications from Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was 79. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Baggett Bowling, his son Jeffrey P. Bowling and daughter-in-law Vonda K. Bowling of Rowlett, TX, his daughter Dana C. Culberson and son-in-law J.C. Culberson of Ft. Worth, TX, three siblings and seven grandchildren. A private service to honor Bob's life will be held on Saturday, September 26, at Johns Creek United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johns Creek UMC.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
Johns Creek United Methodist Church
