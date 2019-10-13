|
|
BRESEE, Robert Morris BRESEE, Robert Morris, age 54, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 6th. Bobby was born in Atlanta to Edward and Beverley Bresee, and grew up in Buckhead and Houston, Texas. He attended the University of Texas in Austin, before moving back to Atlanta in 1988. Since that time, Bobby has worked in commercial real estate, most recently as the principal Robert Bresee Realty, LLC. Bobby was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. His ability to truly connect with people throughout his life resulted in long and deep friendships with people throughout the country, for which we are grateful and blessed. Bobby attended Peachtree Presbyterian Church and travelled to Latin America for service trips. He was kind and compassionate, and will be missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Bobby is survived by his fianc?e, Ye, Zhi (Yenny); his parents; his brothers Edward (Mickey) and Joseph, and their wives Brenda and Kerry; by his nieces Laurel and Anne, and nephews John, Charles and Thomas; and was predeceased by his brother, Greg. A memorial service and reception are scheduled 1:00 PM October 15th at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308. In place of flowers, donations can be given to All Saints Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019