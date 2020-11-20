1/1
Robert Brizendine
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRIZENDINE, Robert E.

Robert E. Brizendine, retired United States Judge, passed away peacefully to enter at Heaven's gates on November 18, 2020. He was at home with his loving family at the time of his death. Born on June 22, 1946, in Franklin, Kentucky, he will be laid to rest at a private graveside ceremony at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, Georgia. Reverend Darren Hensley, Judge Brizendine's former law clerk, will preside at the interment.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations contribute to: Thrive Academy, 2182 Mack Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 Global Outreach International, P.O. Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802 New Day Church of the Nazarene, 8561 Ga Highway 85 South, Riverdale GA 30296 or Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.

The family has chosen Carithers Flowers (770-980-3000) to do their family flowers, please contact them if you wish to send flowers. For full obituary, please visit www.carmichaelcares.com Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. 770-435-4467

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved