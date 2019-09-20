Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove United Methodist Church
1722 Oak Grove Rd
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bruhns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bruhns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bruhns Obituary
BRUHNS, Robert Albert Robert Albert Bruhns, 61, passed away on September 15, 2019. Robert attended Lakeside High School, Clemson University, and Georgia Tech (receiving a masters in architecture). Robert was an architect by training and a teacher at heart. He taught for many years at Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, AL and in 2003 began a career teaching in the school of architecture at Clemson University (Go Tigers!). Robert's first loves were music, bicycling, teaching, dancing, and drawing. He had many other interests as well, including model trains, literature, and the great yard sale find. Nothing better than an OTC acquisition! He loved the guitar and playing the harmonica. He is survived by his mother, Sally Olson (Howard), niece, Jennifer Deuson (Nicolas), nephew, David Elvin (Laura), five grandnieces and nephews, and Karen Bruhns. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30033, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name and honor to: Clemson Architectural Foundation: 3-119 Lee Hall, Clemson, SC 29634, or online via, https://cualumni.clemson.edu/give/caf. Southern Poverty Law Center: https://donate.splcenter.org/ Arrangements by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now