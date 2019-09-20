|
|
BRUHNS, Robert Albert Robert Albert Bruhns, 61, passed away on September 15, 2019. Robert attended Lakeside High School, Clemson University, and Georgia Tech (receiving a masters in architecture). Robert was an architect by training and a teacher at heart. He taught for many years at Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, AL and in 2003 began a career teaching in the school of architecture at Clemson University (Go Tigers!). Robert's first loves were music, bicycling, teaching, dancing, and drawing. He had many other interests as well, including model trains, literature, and the great yard sale find. Nothing better than an OTC acquisition! He loved the guitar and playing the harmonica. He is survived by his mother, Sally Olson (Howard), niece, Jennifer Deuson (Nicolas), nephew, David Elvin (Laura), five grandnieces and nephews, and Karen Bruhns. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30033, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name and honor to: Clemson Architectural Foundation: 3-119 Lee Hall, Clemson, SC 29634, or online via, https://cualumni.clemson.edu/give/caf. Southern Poverty Law Center: https://donate.splcenter.org/ Arrangements by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 20, 2019