Robert Buice

BUICE, Robert Allen Robert Allen Buice, 84, of Lithonia, GA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 11, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Sabin Ivey; son-in-law, David Ivey; grandchildren, Adam Sabin, and Alison Sabin; great-grandson, Deacon Sabin; special companion, Faye Botto, and many loving friends. He will be truly missed. Allen loved the Lord, his family, friends, mopars and car races. There will be a "Celebration of Life" memorial service at Community Baptist Church, the little church he loved. Date of service will be announced later on the "Turner's Funeral Home website.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 18, 2020.
