1946 - 2019
Robert Cameron Obituary
CAMERON, Robert Funeral Services for Robert Cameron of Decatur, GA will be held on Aug. 10, 2019 1 PM at the Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079. Visitation will be held prior to service from 11 AM to 1 PM. Interment Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114. Gregory B. Levett And Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019
