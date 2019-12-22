Services
CAMPBELL, Robert Robert Anthony Campbell passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. His Homegoing Celebration will be held on Monday, December 23, at 1:00 PM, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Dr. Gregory A. Sutton, pastor. Instate 12 Noon. Interment Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife, Mary C. Campbell; daughters, Tiffany Nelson and Tiara Campbell; son-in-law, Kevin Sr.; grandsons, Quinterus Jr. and Kevin Jr. Today, public viewing will held 12 - 6:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349 - 3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019
