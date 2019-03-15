ROGERS, Jr., Robert Carl Robert Carl "Bob" Rogers, Jr. passed away February 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. He was born in Atlanta, grew up in the East Atlanta and Gresham Park neighborhoods and graduated from Walker High School in 1967. Bob attended Augusta College where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. He enjoyed a successful career as an accountant and later served as the CFO of the family owned business specializing in safety products design and production. Bob took great pleasure in hunting, fishing, reading, watching classic movies on T.V., wargaming with friends and listening to 60's music. He loved history and was a well respected military historian, medal collector, and researcher. Bob was a member of the Orders and Medals Society of America (OMSA) since 1976 and the Orders and Medals Research Society since 1977. Bob was a member of Tucker First United Methodist Church where he faithfully served as an usher, and volunteered his time and talents to the Children First Lunch Buddy Program. He was a former member of Clarkston United Methodist Church. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Christine Rogers. He is survived by sisters Cheryl Rogers, R.N. and Celia R. Osborne; brother in-law Bert Osborne; nephew Brian Osborne; niece Lauren Osborne; and niece Kristen Harmon (Zane). Bob was always a gentleman, with a generous spirit, and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Tucker First United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. on Sunday March 17, at 3:00 pm. Bob supported many charitable organizations, so in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to any of the following charities: , , Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, or a . A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary