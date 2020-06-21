Robert Chandler

CHANDLER, Sr., Robert Robert King Chandler, Sr., 78, of Lilburn, GA an Atlanta native passed away on June 18, 2020. He was the son of Charles Parks Chandler and Hazel Kathleen King. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Evelyn Hunt Chandler and is survived by his brother Larry Chandler, son Robert King Chandler, Jr., daughter Kimberly Burel, and granddaughters Erin "Brooke" Filipiak and Abby Burel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 AM, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jim Landis officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 6 to 9 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2773 North Decatur Road Decatur, GA 30033. Family and friends can leave condolences at asturner.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 21, 2020.