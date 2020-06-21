Robert Chandler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHANDLER, Sr., Robert Robert King Chandler, Sr., 78, of Lilburn, GA an Atlanta native passed away on June 18, 2020. He was the son of Charles Parks Chandler and Hazel Kathleen King. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Evelyn Hunt Chandler and is survived by his brother Larry Chandler, son Robert King Chandler, Jr., daughter Kimberly Burel, and granddaughters Erin "Brooke" Filipiak and Abby Burel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 AM, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jim Landis officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 6 to 9 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2773 North Decatur Road Decatur, GA 30033. Family and friends can leave condolences at asturner.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved