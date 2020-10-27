Robert Charmoli

Robert Louis Charmoli – long-time resident of Atlanta, GA and a devoted member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church passed away Friday evening, October 23rd. He was 83 years old and had courageously battled lung cancer over the last 16 months.Bob Charmoli is survived by his loving children, Michael and wife Candi; Susan Charmoli Owen and husband Cary; Sally Charmoli Koether and husband Bob; grandchildren Cory and Jess; great grandchildren Gavin, Landon and Hadley; and his brother Philip Charmoli. He is predeceased by his wife Cynthia, mother Dorothy, father Louis "Butch", his brother David and sister Jane.Bob was born in Louisville, KY on 4/6/37 to Butch and Dorothy Charmoli – he graduated from Manual High school in 1954 and the University of Kentucky in 1958. On July 11, 1959, he married his college sweetheart Cynthia Hardman. Bob had three children that he loved with all his heart. His first child Michael was born on July 7, 1960. His daughter Susan was born on February 12, 1963 and Sally was born on October 10, 1966.Bob was a devout Christian and devoted father. He loved serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Traveling to all parts of the country doing mission work for Johnson Ferry Baptist Church was something he was very passionate about and brought him a great sense of purpose. He wanted to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others less fortunate. He was also an avid golfer and loved playing with all of his golfing buddies every week. Last, but not least, he was a die-hard University of Kentucky fan and part of the Big Blue nation. Although he lived most of his adult life in Atlanta, a part of his heart forever remains in Kentucky. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends, and all who knew him.The family would like to thank Lakisha Moody and Brighton Gardens for their never-ending care and love for him during this period of his life. This facility along with Lakisha's presence made such a huge impact on his life over the last 7 months.The memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, 10/29/20 at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30068. In an effort to practice social distancing standards, visitation will take place after the ceremony in a drive through precession at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church immediately following the ceremony. Pastor Ron Hughes will officiate the service. Flowers can be sent to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, Attn: Sanctuary - 955 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30068. , You can also make any donations in his name to The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.



