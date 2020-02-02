|
COUNTS, Robert Mobley ROBERT MOBLEY COUNTS, peacefully passed away on January 27, 2020 due to a number of recent medical challenges. His two loving daughters, Cindy Wood and Ginger Johnson were at his bedside. Bob was born in Atlanta on February 13, 1926 and died shortly before his 94th birthday. He grew up on 13th Street in the Piedmont Park neighborhood and graduated from Tech High. A good young athlete, his favorite sport was baseball. He was a strong hitter and good with his glove, usually playing short stop or 2nd base. Bob was always a huge Braves Fan. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp. at 18 and was trained as a tail gunner on the B-29 Bomber. As World War II came to a close, he was assigned duty in Germany. After his Army discharge, he attended University of Georgia and Georgia State and started his long career with General Motors as a computer and data specialist. Bob was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Ansley Country Club and the Settindown Country Club. He played often with his Ansley buddies (The Medicaid Brigade) and continued to play into his early 90's. He recorded six holes-in-one. He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Lewis Counts, who he first met at Piedmont Park. He later married again to Patricia Kyle Counts, also deceased. He is survived by daughters Cynthia Counts Wood (Larry) of Atlanta and Virginia "Ginger" Counts Johnson (Dean) of Marysville, Washington. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Courtney Boger (Paull) of Greensboro, NC, Blanton Winborne (Stuart) of Atlanta, Grant Wood (Laura) of Roswell, GA, Gary Wood (Amy) of Cayucos, CA, Bradley Johnson (Shekree) of Everett, Washington and Ashley Johnson of Everett, Washington. Twelve Great-Grandchildren and Grand-Niece, Lydia Sewell (Jeff), of Atlanta. Papa, as he was known by his loving family, will continue to be remembered and adored. There will be a family graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020