CROSS, Jr., Robert With a heavy heart, we share the passing of Robert "Dr Bob" Newton Cross, Jr. He was born to Robert "Bob" Newton Cross, Sr. and Myra McFarland Cross in Atlanta, GA. An excellent student, he graduated from Dykes High School, Emory University, and medical school at the Medical College of Georgia. He was a loving husband to his wife of 46 years and a loving father to two daughters. He enjoyed a decade of playing keyboard and singing backup in Dr. Bob and the East Cobb Snobs as well as the Psychics, 60's and 70's cover bands. He was a practicing radiologist, and he dedicated his time to the Cobb County Medical Society and the WellStar Board of Trustees. He enjoyed waterskiing, snow skiing, golf, and traveling to warm places with dear friends and family. His wit and intelligence are dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Karen L. Cross; his daughters, Brandy Cross (Joel Sciranko) and Brianne (Tom Larimer); grandchildren; his brother John Cross (Karen W Cross); and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the WellStar Foundation, the Cobb County Medical Society Foundation, or the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019