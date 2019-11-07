|
|
DEBORDE, Robert Stubbs March 27, 1928 - November 4, 2019 Robert Stubbs DeBorde was born March 27, 1928 in Macon, GA to Elizabeth Stubbs DeBorde and John Martin DeBorde. Robert died unexpectedly in his home on November 4, 2019. The family moved to Atlanta and Robert graduated from Atlanta Boys' High in 1945. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1949 where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He also served as president of the Greater Atlanta Georgia Tech Club. He served in the United States Army in Korea in 1951-1952 as a platoon commander and forward observer in a 4.2" mortar battalion. He was awarded the bronze star medal. He returned to Atlanta and married Patricia O'Gara in 1956. He was employed by the SunTrust Bank for 39 years. He was past treasurer of the Atlanta Salvation Board and the National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Atlanta and Washington D.C. He was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, the Capital City Club in Atlanta, the Sea Island Club and the Highlands Country Club. Highlands was a special placed for Bobby and he loved spending the summer there playing golf, croquet, bridge with friends and spending time with family there. He is predeceased by his parents; brother, John DeBorde; sister-in-law, Coobie DeBorde; brother-in-law, Kevin O'Gara; and first wife, Patricia O'Gara DeBorde who died in 2004. He is survived by his wife, Mary Evans DeBorde; children, Mary Sari (Ahmed Salama), Robert DeBorde, Jr. (Barbara) and Frank DeBorde (Charlene); grandchildren, Alba Sari, Robert DeBorde, Brett DeBorde, and Kaylee DeBorde, Alex DeBorde, Frank DeBorde, Jr. and Caroline DeBorde; step children, Lee Evans (Mary), Chuck Evans (Michelle) and Alan Evans (Alison); step grandchildren, Lee Evans, Jr. and Ellie Evans, Chase Evans, Alden Evans and Camden Evans, Alan Evans, Jr. and Avery Evans. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. He was a very special man and will be greatly missed by us all. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow in the Williams Center. A private burial will take place before the service. Memorial gifts in Robert's name may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305 or Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Dr, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019