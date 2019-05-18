|
DOMMERGUE, Robert Roger On Friday, May 10, 2019. Loving husband of Judith Dommergue (nee Heiker); loving father of Michelle (Michael) Johnson and Robert Jules Dommergue; dear father-in-law of Kirk Forchetti and Charlotte Massey; loving grandfather of 3; brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Robert was an All-American Ice Hockey Player at Norwich University in Vermont and served his country as Captain in the U.S. Army for 16 years. He was also a manager of AT&T, Western Electric, and Lucent Tech from 1959-1995. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL (5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. St. Louis, MO) on Tuesday, May 21, at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 18 to May 19, 2019