DUKE, Sr., Robert "Bobby" Robert "Bobby" Young Duke, Sr. passed away on April 29, 2019 at Hadlow Hospice Center in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born August 7, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia to Inda Limbo Duke and Garland Thomas Duke. He became an Eagle Scout and later became a leader for the Boy Scouts. He is predeceased by his parents, daughter Lynn Duke Griffin, brother Garland Duke Jr. and sister Merle Duke Walker. He is survived by his sister Deanna Duke Arbuckle; his fiance and best friend, Mary Ann Davis; children Lane Duke, Lori Hanna, Lesley Burkhart, Robert Duke Jr.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; beloved nieces and nephews; as well as Mary Ann's children and grandchildren. Bobby began in the family tire business in Atlanta with Duke Tire Co. and later Tire Tracks Inc. In 1984 he started Structured Data Systems. In his later years he worked with Quint C Pallet Co as a sales representative. He considered the owner Charles Hensley and wife Shannon as his own children. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on June 1, 2019 at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk, NC at 2 PM. He will be inurned in the columbarium in the memory garden. A reception will immediately follow. Bobby was a devout Christian and loved life, his family and many dear friends. Banner Elk was his special place on earth. He now resides with his Holy Father. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019