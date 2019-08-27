|
Robert E. "Robbie" Rivers Jr., of Bremen, Ga., the longtime clerk of the Georgia House of Representatives known for his deep knowledge and calming influence under both Democratic and Republican leadership, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. He was 68.
Rivers, who grew up in Bremen, originally received the clerk's job from Democratic Speaker Tom Murphy, who also was from Bremen. He survived the Republican takeover of the House in 2004. Rivers served as the clerk for more than 20 years until his retirement in 2013, responsible for managing thousands of bills, amendments and voting records.
He had extensive recall of the law, the rules of the House and Georgia's legislative history - qualities that served him well as he managed many of the House's operations.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 27, 2019