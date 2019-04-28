ECHOLS, Robert Bob 87, of Winston formerly of Temple passed away April 11. He was born November 6, 1931 grew up in Rome Ga. He was in the United States Navy 1954-1958 stationed at US NAS Oceania Virginia. Bob attended Southern Technical Intuition and Georgia State University with degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering. His career started in industrial refrigeration and later construction engineering. He retired from Chevron. He was married to Patsy Keasler for 57 years. They lived in Tucker and Temple. Where they enjoyed raising their children on a farm gardening, livestock, antiquing and yardsaling. He is preceded in death by his parents Ovelle Walters Counts and Robert Vincent Echols and his wife Pat. He leaves behind his 3 children and their spouses- Randy Echols and Cheryl of Smyrna, Sandy Harvel of Kansas City, and Christina Craton and Charles of Douglasville. His 5 grandchildren - Ryan, Randal, Bryce, Chase and Claire. Bob was well loved and known for his BBQ, garden and cutting firewood. Bob's celebration of Life and Memorial will be held May 4th at 10:30 am at The Lutheran Church of Good Sheperd, 3099 Chapel Hill Rd., Douglasville, Ga 30135. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary