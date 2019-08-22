|
ELSNER, Robert Aaron Robert Aaron Elsner, 85, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on August 13, 2019, at Northside Hospital. He was born to Sydney Nieman and Dorothy Virginia Husky Elsner on April 21, 1934, in Spartanburg, SC. After growing up in Spartanburg and graduating from Newberry College, Newberry, SC, Mr. Elsner moved to Atlanta, GA to attend Emory University. In 1970 he earned a Doctor of Law, Emory University's first professional degree in Law which replaced and superseded Emory's degree of Bachelor of Laws, the University's first professional degree in Law. While attending law school, Mr. Elsner served in the Georgia Air National Guard and taught in public school systems in the Atlanta area. After receiving his law degree he was admitted to the Georgia Bar Association and worked with multiple firms before settling into his own practice. As a sole practitioner he was able to help countless people in need of legal assistance. He remained active in the practice of law until his death. Mr. Elsner was an avid sportsman. Although participating in multiple sports, his strongest love was baseball. He attended Newberry College on a baseball scholarship and supported the sport his entire life, including holding season tickets to the Atlanta Braves for many years. He, along with other attorneys in the Atlanta area enjoyed the sport through a local team, the Barristers, where his position was pitcher. He was also a scuba diver, amassing in excess of 1,000 hours of diving. Mr. Elsner ran the world-famous Peachtree Road Race for more than 10 years and spent many hours on the tennis court. As a supporter of Atlanta's many performing arts companies, he actively supported the fine arts. Mr. Elsner's love of travel and photography were a perfect match allowing him to accumulate many beautiful photographs during his world travels. Mr. Elsner is survived by Mary Ann Heard Elsner, his loving wife of 23 years. He and Mary Ann shared a remarkable relationship, working and playing together. Bob was blessed with two daughters, Denise Dixon of New Hampshire and Sydney Rinehold of North Carolina, two grandsons and one great-grandson. He is survived by two sisters, Ann Elsner and Joan Carder, of Jonesboro, GA, one brother Eugene (Gloria) Elsner of McDonough, GA, three nieces, three great nieces and one great nephew. He was predeceased by his sister, Jane Stiglich. He was also a great dad to Mary Ann's three children, Steve (deceased), Lynn and Neal Ellis, both of whom live locally. Bob Elsner will be remembered for the smile he had for those who crossed his path, his upbeat and positive attitude and strong work ethic. He nurtured people and treated everyone with respect. A celebration of his life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dobbs Chapel, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA on August 26 at 1:00 PM with Dr. Kenneth Boa officiating and music provided by Dr. Glen Havens. A reception will follow on the Church premises. The family will honor him with a private burial. In lieu of flowers the family suggests remembrances be made to either Reflections Ministries, 1 Piedmont Center, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 or Christ Church of Atlanta Building Fund, PO Box 76320, Atlanta, GA 30358.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019