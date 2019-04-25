Resources
ENGLISH, Robert Lee Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Robert Lee English will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1pm at Christian Growth Cathedral Church, 1655 Irving Bridge Rd, NW., Conyers, GA. 30012., Pastor David Kenney, Sr., Pastor. His remains will lie in state at 12noon until the hour of service. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10am-8pm with family hour from 6pm-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019
