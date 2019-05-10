Services
FOERSTER, Jr., Robert B. "Bob" Robert B. "Bob" Foerster, Jr. age 60, of Auburn, GA passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He is survived by brother, Carl J. Foerster, Covington, GA; sisters and brother-in-law, Christine Mary, Dacula, GA, Theresa Mary, Auburn, GA, Mary Craven, Auburn, GA, Constance and Ed Wiley, Buford, GA; nephews, Christopher Jordan, Bethlehem, GA and Robert Craven, Hoschton, GA; niece, Margaret Satterfield, Statham, GA; great niece, Annelise Satterfield; aunt, Adelaide Foerster, St. Louis, MO, and uncle, Wayne Moore, St. Louis, MO. Mr. Foerster was born on December 23, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a 1977 graduate of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, GA and a 2008 graduate of Shorter College in Rome, GA with a Bachelor's Degree. Mr. Foerster had worked for Domino Pizza Distribution Center in Kennesaw for the past five years. He was of the Catholic faith. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., and there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to s in memory of Robert Foerster. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019
