FOERSTER, Jr., Robert B. "Bob" Robert B. "Bob" Foerster, Jr. age 60, of Auburn, GA passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He is survived by brother, Carl J. Foerster, Covington, GA; sisters and brother-in-law, Christine Mary, Dacula, GA, Theresa Mary, Auburn, GA, Mary Craven, Auburn, GA, Constance and Ed Wiley, Buford, GA; nephews, Christopher Jordan, Bethlehem, GA and Robert Craven, Hoschton, GA; niece, Margaret Satterfield, Statham, GA; great niece, Annelise Satterfield; aunt, Adelaide Foerster, St. Louis, MO, and uncle, Wayne Moore, St. Louis, MO. Mr. Foerster was born on December 23, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a 1977 graduate of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, GA and a 2008 graduate of Shorter College in Rome, GA with a Bachelor's Degree. Mr. Foerster had worked for Domino Pizza Distribution Center in Kennesaw for the past five years. He was of the Catholic faith. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., and there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to s in memory of Robert Foerster. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019