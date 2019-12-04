|
FRY, Robert Robert (Bob) Moellering Fry passed away to be with our Lord on Sunday November 10, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Davis Community Memory Care. Bob was born on November 11, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Harry and Helen Fry of Cincinnati, Ohio. Bob leaves behind Vonnie Herzog Fry, his loving wife of 61 years. Bob was the love of her life. Bob graduated from Elder High School in 1949 and was recognized in 2002 with the Walter "Babe" Barlett Award for his football accolades. Bob went on to play for the University of Kentucky for Paul "Bear" Bryant. The Wildcats went 11-1 kin 1950 and won the Sugar Bowl and were ranked as national champions. Bob played in the 1952 Cotton Bowl Classis. He was twice named to the All SEC Team. In 1982 Paul Bryant named Bob to his All Time Team. The L.A. Rams drafted Bob out of college as a left offensive tackle in 1953. In 1960 he was the first starting left tackle to play for the Dallas Cowboy's franchise. Bob retired from the Cowboys in 1964. Bob continued in the NFL as an offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons (he was part of the group that selected and started the original Atlanta Falcons team), the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets. He also scouted for the Atlanta Falcons and the NFL Combine. Bob long suffered from Alzheimer's because of the head traumas he suffered from playing football. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bryan (Kelly), Alicia (Titus), Deanna (Eckhard), Monica (CJ), Erick (Kelly), Matthew (Alexandra) and his son, Milton, who preceded him in death; and his grandchildren, Rachel (Josh), Ashton, Cameron, Sophia, Ansley, Rebekah, Francesca, Elizabeth, Aubrey, Rayne, Thea, Bryce, Kirta, and his great-grandchildren, Brady and Lily. A funeral mass was held at The Basilica Shrine of St. Mary on November 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sister of Isaac Outreach at St. Mary or the St. Mary Dental Health Clinic. Condolences for the family may be shared with: www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019