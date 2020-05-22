|
GERSON, Robert L. "Bob" Robert L. "Bob" Gerson, age 92, of Atlanta, GA, passed away May 20, 2020. Robert was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. At the age of 13, he moved to Atlanta with his family and served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Boys High school and continued his education and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Emory University and then worked for WSB Radio, WSB TV, and the Atlanta Paper Company. He went into the family business, Robley Hat Company, operating four stores including one at Lenox Mall. Robert was preceded in death in 2019 by his wife, Micheline Gerson. He is also preceded by his parents Saul and Mildred Gerson. He is survived by his daughter, Cristina Cooper, step-daughter, Judith Hathaway, step-daughter-in-law, Corinne Kalker, sister, Betsy Kaplan, grandchildren Adam and Aaron Cooper, step-grandchildren, Rachel and (Chris) Pourchier, Samuel, Nicholas, and Jeremy Hathaway, Alexander, Denali and Sean Kalker, step-great-grandchildren, Crew and Hawk Pourchier, and his caregivers, Jan Champion, Annette Lewis, Cortes Moss and Kathy Williams. Special Thanks to Dr. Annie Cooper and Waters Pavilion for their many years of service, as well as, Nicole Hawkins, and, Alan, Iris, and Steven Lubel (special friends). A funeral service will be held graveside at Arlington Memorial Park on Sunday, May 24 at 2 PM, with Rabbi Sam Kaye of The Temple officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020