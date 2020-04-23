|
GISELBACH, Robert "Bob" Mr. Giselbach passed away April 21, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Eileen; one daughter, Leisa McCannon of Georgia; 4 step children, Larry Duzenski, Diane McKinney, Mary Duzenski, all of Alpharetta, John Duzenski (Shari) of Canton, 2 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 3 brothers and 3 sisters, all of Indiana. Mr. Giselbach was born in Tipton, IN. He retired from the U.S. Army after serving 20 1/2 years, consisting of combat in Korea and 2 tours in Vietnam, and was a Purple Heart recipient. He retired from the U.S. Postal Police after 20 years of service. Together with his wife, he founded the Gwinnett Senior Golden Games 21 years ago. He was an active volunteer with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation, Gwinnett Senior Center, Delmar Retirement Home, Vines Botanical Gardens, and operated the Garden Railroad for over 20 years. His passion was model trains. Bob was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in Duluth, the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association, American Legion, National Federal Employees Association, Georgia Railroad Garden Society and Gwinnett Leadership Association. He is most proud of winning the Shinning Light Award for volunteerism of Gwinnet and the President's Award. His hobbies were bowling, horseshoes and shuffleboard. Bob and Eileen traveled the country, participating in the National Olympics winning a variety of medals. The family will greet friends on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at a later date once the virus ban has been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gwinnett Senior Golden Games, P.O. Box 1213 Buford, GA 30515, in memory of Robert (Bob) Giselbach. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020