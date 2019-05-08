GLEASON, Robert L. 1931 2019 Robert (Bob) Leonard Gleason, 87, died Saturday, May 4 in Roswell, Georgia. Bob was born in The Bronx, New York to Lucile Parmalee Gleason and Joseph William Gleason on September 27, 1931. At the age of 10, Bob moved to Atlanta with his family from Rochester, New York and lived in the area for the remainder of his life. Growing up in Atlanta, he attended the Marist School and Boys High before graduating from Grady High in 1950. He attended Georgia Tech and Loyola University and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, followed by a long career as an Electronics Technician with Lockheed Martin Corporation and Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority. Passionate about his Catholic faith, Bob was a dedicated and active member of St. Josephs's Catholic Church in Marietta and never missed an opportunity to spread the love of Christ. Mr. Gleason is predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Joseph W. Gleason; brothers Joseph P. (Cathy) Gleason and Leonard Earl (Helen) Gleason; and sister Mary Gleason Johnson. He is survived by his sisters Gloria Gleason Margeson and Loretta Gleason (David) Beach and dozens of nieces and nephews, too numerous to list. He was loved dearly and will always be remembered for his joyful, booming voice. The family will receive friends at 9:00am on Friday, May 10 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 87 Lacy St., NW, Marietta, GA, prior to the funeral Mass at 10:00am, followed by interment in the Resurrection Garden and a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Josephs's Catholic Church in Marietta. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019