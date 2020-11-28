1/
Robert Gorday
GORDAY, Rev. Robert E. "Bob"

Rev. Robert (Bob) E. Gorday passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born in 1928 in Jackson, MS to John & Thelma Gorday. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marjorie, and is survived by his loving children Grace (Jack) Franus, Mary (Mike) Osterholt, Mark (Michelle) Gorday, Paul (Khanh) Gorday; and adoring grandchildren Julia, Ryan, Eric, Jonathan & Joshua Gorday.

He is also survived by brothers Charles Gorday & John (Anne) Gorday; sisters-in-law Frances Green & Sybil James; and several nieces & nephews.

Bob enlisted in the US Navy after high school and was stationed at Pearl Harbor in 1946. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Millsaps College and a Master of Divinity Degree from Emory University Candler School of Theology. He then served as a Chaplain in the US Air Force for 2 years before serving for 41 years as a United Methodist Minister, spending the majority of his time in the Florida Conference. In retirement he has faithfully supported Clayton First United Methodist Church and its Wesley Seekers Sunday School class.

Bob was an accomplished high school and college athlete. His high school baseball team won the Mississippi state championship, and he later played basketball at Mississippi State University and Millsaps College. He shared his love of sports with his family through walking, running, golf, and watching college football.

After retiring to Northeast Georgia in 1993, he enjoyed travelling with Marjorie, oil painting, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to healthcare caregivers Kari, Erika, Carey, Kelly, Shameka, with a very special thanks to Jane, his personal daily caregiver the past two years.

God has blessed us with his life. For this we are truly thankful and will cherish his memory.

The family will have a private service and committal, with a public memorial service at a later date.

Memorial donations in Bob's name may be made to Clayton First United Methodist Church (FLC debt payoff campaign), PO Box 703, Clayton, GA 30525 or to Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725 (www.fumch.org [fumch.org]).

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com [beckfuneralhome.com].

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck Funeral Home

November 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Beck Funeral Home
