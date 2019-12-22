|
|
GOULD, Robert Simpson "Bob" May 22, 1934 - Dec. 13, 2019 Bob was born to Vincent Ward Gould, Jr. and Kathleen Simpson Gould in DeLand, Florida. In the 6th grade, he was introduced to band, and music became a lifelong passion. Bob graduated from GA Tech in Atlanta in 1956 with a civil engineering degree and was president of the marching band. Bob served in Korea with the Presbyterian Church US, using his engineering skills to help build a university building. After 2.5 years in Korea, he was drafted and served 4 years in the Army Corps of Engineers in Alaska. He studied at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA for half a year before sailing to Brussels, Belgium to study French for his years of service in the Congo. Bob and his dedicated team of Congolese colleagues turned PCUS gifts into 35 churches, clinics, and schools. His beautiful stone buildings are lasting monuments to thousands of hours of workers chipping stone. In the Congo, he met his wife Mary Scott to whom he was married for 54 years. Bob and Mary continued working together in the Congo for 15 more years while raising their daughters. In 1980, the family settled in Decatur, GA where Bob first worked at MacKinnon & Assoc. Architectural firm. Later, he studied computer programming and worked as a programmer until his retirement. The Gould family was warmly welcomed by Decatur Presbyterian and Oakhurst Presbyterian Churches, where Bob sang in choirs, helped with Sunday School duties, worked with building and grounds, led a youth group, and was an elder. He was also president of the Decatur High School Band Parents Association. In 1999, Bob fell from a ladder, suffering a traumatic brain injury. In 2000, the director of the Side by Side Brain Injury Clubhouse that Bob attended asked him to design a card to use to thank donors. Thus began his next career painting with acrylics and working in paper mache, cut paper designs, clay, and duct tape. His art is in the homes of many collectors and friends. Bob's kindness and compassion and gentle spirit endeared him to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife Mary Scott Gould, two daughters Kathryne McKinley Gould (Doug Tobin) and Diana Gould Johnston (Andrew Johnston), grandson Declan Scott Johnston, older brother Vincent Ward Gould III (Faye Stogner Gould) of Deland, Florida, a sister-in-law, Esther Lathrop Gould of DeLand, and many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins. Bob donated his body to Emory Medical School. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 PM, at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church, Decatur, GA 30030. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Oakhurst Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 310, Decatur, GA 30031.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019