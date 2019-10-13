|
|
GRAY, Robert Rev. Dr. Robert "Bob" William Gray, 93, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Sunrise of Decatur Senior Living Community, Decatur, GA. He was preceded by his wife, Jean Gray and is survived by his children, Judith Adams, Beth Vonnegut, and Robert "Mark" Gray; six grandchildren and many close friends. Born and raised in Rochester, New Hampshire, the son of Susan and Edgar Gray, he was a first-generation Scot. His Celebration of Life Service will be held at Morningside Presbyterian. 1411 N Morningside Drive, Atlanta, on Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 AM. We welcome you to attend so that we might honor a life well-lived with lots of love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity. To sign the online guestbook and to view his full obit, please visit www.asturner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019