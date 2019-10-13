Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Morningside Presbyterian
1411 N Morningside Drive
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gray Obituary
GRAY, Robert Rev. Dr. Robert "Bob" William Gray, 93, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Sunrise of Decatur Senior Living Community, Decatur, GA. He was preceded by his wife, Jean Gray and is survived by his children, Judith Adams, Beth Vonnegut, and Robert "Mark" Gray; six grandchildren and many close friends. Born and raised in Rochester, New Hampshire, the son of Susan and Edgar Gray, he was a first-generation Scot. His Celebration of Life Service will be held at Morningside Presbyterian. 1411 N Morningside Drive, Atlanta, on Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 AM. We welcome you to attend so that we might honor a life well-lived with lots of love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity. To sign the online guestbook and to view his full obit, please visit www.asturner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now