GRAY, Robert R. Derril Gay, age 80, passed at home in the early hours of the morning, Saturday, February 29 with his nephew at his side after a valiant year-long fight against gallbladder cancer. He peacefully left this earth the way he lived his life, with dignity and grace. Derril was a true Renaissance man. He loved opera, travel (he visited every continent), genealogy, books, politics and current events, movies, visits to Savannah, finely tailored clothes, and great food, wine and conversation. Derril was a personal mentor to many in the field of behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Throughout the years he was highly admired by students, colleagues, state leaders, families and consumers. He constantly researched the latest evidence-based practices and was often the first in the state to implement innovative treatment modalities or services. He took a stand for what he believed was equitable and right, even when such a stand was not popular or well received. Often describe das one of Georgia's "greatest public servants", he showed dedication and never-ending commitment to bettering the lives, circumstances and access to care for those served by the public behavioral health system. He was proud of having been an Eagle scout,often crediting that experience with teaching him leadership skills and the importance of service to others. Robert Derril Gay was born June 23, 1939, in Savannah, Georgia to Roscoe Degomer and Mollie Ann (Jones) Gay. After graduating from Savannah High School, he earned a Bachelor's degree from Oglethorpe University in 1962, a Master of Arts from Emory University in 1966 and a Doctor of Philosophy from Emory in 1984. Derril began his career in 1964, working for the Georgia Department of Public Health, Division of Mental Health. In 1972 he joined the Georgia Department Human Resources as Director of the Mental Health Section before serving as the Director of the Division of Mental Health and Mental Retardation. From 1981-1994, he gave his time and resources serving the DeKalb County Board of Health until the statutory creation of the DeKalb Community Service Board where he served as its first Executive Director until 2004. He was instrumental in creating the Georgia Association of Community Service Boards and from 2004-2014, he served as its Public Policy Advisor, providing invaluable insight to improving policies of the safety net setting and advocating for those served. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Barbara Tims, and his niece, Kathy Tims. He is survived by his nephew Michael Tims and wife Becky, great-nephew Justin Tims, his wife Dulce and their children Max and Roxanne; great-nephew John Tims and his fianc? Erica; niece Jennifer Banasik and her husband Bob and their daughter Ashley Marie. He leaves behind many friends of long-standing who held a special place in his heart and who enriched his life. Although physically gone from us, he will always remain a big part of many people's lives, his influence, guidance, and lessons vibrantly living on for years to come. So many learned life-long lessons from watching Derril in action as he worked tirelessly as a trailblazer for people in need. A Service to celebrate his life will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons, in Decatur, Georgia on Wednesday, March 11, at 1 PM. Interment will occur in April at the family plot in Savannah, Georgia. Details will be posted on the A.S. Turner Website (asturner.com).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2020