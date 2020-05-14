|
GRIFFITH, Robert Quill Private Graveside Service for Robert Quill Griffith, age 72, will be at 11 AM, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Cullman City Cemetery with John Richter officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Griffith passed away on Sunday, May 10, in Atlanta, GA. He was born to Kenneth J. and Frances Griffith in Cullman, AL, on June 8, 1947. Mr. Griffith graduated from Auburn University in 1969 and obtained a Master of Fine Arts in 1972 from the Instituto Allende in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. He served as Treasurer of the Tucker Arts Guild in Tucker, GA. Mr. Griffith was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen K. Griffith. Survivors include his sister, Janice Griffith (Clark) DeJonge, sister-in-law, Jackie Griffith, nephew, Wyles (Brandy) Griffith, nieces, Laney Frances (Troy) DeJonge and Sarah Frances (Donovon) Lovell, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2020