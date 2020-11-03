1/
Robert Guggenheim
1946 - 2020
GUGGENHEIM, Robert

Robert Guggenheim, 74, of Atlanta, passed on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. Bob, son of the late Lorraine and Robert Guggenheim, was born on Oct. 22, 1946 in San Francisco, CA. He is survived by his sister Lori Wojnowich, his daughters, Diane and her husband Herb Ram, Julie and her husband Craig Rubin, his sons Bill and his wife Leslie, Jeff and his wife Lisa, his grandchildren Adam, Charlotte and the late Aaron Ram, Isabella, Jessica, and Evan Rubin, Jacob and Rebecca Guggenheim, Joey, Brooke and Elliot Guggenheim. His spirit, smile and attitude will be remembered by all. An online guestbook is available at https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/ and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: www.choa.org. A private service will be held by the family. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
