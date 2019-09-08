Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Robert Gumm


1940 - 2019
Robert Gumm Obituary
GUMM, Robert Allan "Bob" Robert "Bob" Allan Gumm, age 79, of Dawsonville, passed away on September 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn M. Gumm; brother, Ronnie Gumm; daughter, Katie and Zach Arnold of Cumming, GA; and grandchildren, Bennett and Brooks Arnold of Cumming, GA. Robert was born and raised in Atlanta and graduated from Hoke Smith High School. He grew up playing sports throughout Atlanta and went on to play professional baseball. He recently celebrated his 56th wedding anniversary in June. He spent his career in the fast food industry serving in various executive roles with Burger King and Wendy's. He was an avid golfer his entire life and recently had his second hole in one last year. If he wasn't on the golf course, you could find him spending time with his grandchildren and working on his saleen mustang, that he bought to share with them. Bob will be remembered for his love of golf, fast cars and all things Elvis. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Robert "Bob" Gumm will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. The family will receive friends on September 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019
