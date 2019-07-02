HALLENBERG, Robert Bellis Robert Bellis Hallenberg, 89, of Dunwoody, Georgia died June 29. 2019. Bob was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 2, 1929 to Robert Felix Hallenberg and Bernice Bellis Hallenberg. He graduated from North Fulton High School in 1946 and earned a business degree from the University of Georgia. Bob served his country in the Korean conflict. On June 23, 1956 he married Carolyn Louise Roberts of Atlanta. Bob was employed by Union Carbide Corporation and lived in Kansas City and Cleveland before returning to Atlanta. Bob and Carolyn had four children and were active, long-time members of Dunwoody United Methodist Church. After Carolyn's death in 1996, Bob married Frances Hudgins of Dunwoody . Bob was predeceased by his parents and brother Donald Hallenberg of Plantation, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Frances Hallenberg; daughter Carol James (Walter) of Snellville; Andy Hallenberg (Ellen) of Johns Creek; Jim Hallenberg of Dunwoody; and Bill Hallenberg (Julie) of Birmingham, Alabama. Bob embraced Frances' children as his own. He was predeceased by Paul Hudgins of Jacksonville, Florida. He is survived by Anna Searing Hudgins (Eric) of Suwanee and grandchildren Christy Hallenberg, Allie Hallenberg, Emma Searing, Connor Searing, Griffin Hudgins, Caroline Hudgins, Mathew Briggs, Ben Briggs and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Sunrise at Huntcliff for the compassion and care they gave our father. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019