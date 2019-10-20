|
|
HALLMAN, D.D.S., Robert Richard Robert Richard Hallman, DDS, a native Atlantan, passed away October 8, 2019 after a five month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the only child of Eleanor Hancock Hallman of Chipley (Pine Mountain), Georgia and Robert Rant Hallman of Atlanta, Georgia. He was a graduate of Grady High School and did his undergraduate work at Mars Hill College, Emory University and Georgia Tech. He received his DDS degree from Emory University School of Dentistry. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Georgia Dental Association and Northern Dental Society of Georgia, where he was chairman of both the Ethics and Patient Relations Committees. In addition, he was a member of the Hinman Dental Society where his office was selected to be on the Hinman Tour, and he served as chairman of the Hinman Reception Committee. He was selected by the Georgia Dental Association as an Honorable Fellow for leadership and contributions to his profession. Also, Dr. Hallman was chosen for membership in both the American College and International College of Dentists. He was a member of the Pankey Philosophy Group and the Atlanta Dental Study Group where he previously served as president. Of his profession, he often said he never worked a day in his life.working with his patients was a joy. He was a Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve Dental Corp. In addition, Dr. Hallman was a member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club and served as past president of both the Phoenix Society and the Buckhead Kiwanis Club. Also, he was on the Board of Monteith Commons Condominium Association and was a member of the Sea Pines Community Association. He was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the Seekers' Sunday School Class, working with Habitat for Humanity and the Atlanta Food Bank. Dr. Hallman loved and was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of forty eight years, Mary Tolbert Bryant Hallman of Decatur, Georgia; daughters Courtenay Elizabeth Hallman Strey (Reagan Bradly Strey) of Dallas, Texas and Allison Leigh Hallman Sapp (Jeffrey David Sapp) of Rochester, Michigan. He leaves four grandchildren; Slaton Thomas Strey, Brooks Bradley Strey, Natalie Elizabeth Sapp and Leigh Anne Sapp. In addition, he is survived by his beloved Sheltie, Mellie. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Peachtree Presbyterian Church with a reception following in the Williams Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or The Atlanta Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019