HAMBY, Jr., Robert "Bob" Robert "Bob" Hamby, Jr. passed away on June 6, 2019 after a courageous, two year battle with ALS. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8 from 3-5 and 6-8 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd, Roswell, GA 30075. The funeral service will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors on Sunday, June 9 at 1:00 with internment to follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Bob was born July 1, 1941 in Atlanta, and was a graduate of Sylvan High School, where he earned the distinction of becoming an Eagle Scout and won the Atlanta City Schools High Jump Championship in 1960. Bob remained close throughout the years to his Sylvan High family, and always reminisced with fondness and laughter. Following graduation, Bob enlisted in the US Army Reserves and soon thereafter, began his near sixty year career in the insurance industry. In the early days, Bob worked as an Underwriter with Travelers Insurance Company and in 1972 formed his own insurance agency with his brother, Charles, and colleague Vic Aloisio, Sr., becoming Hamby & Aloisio, Inc. H&A was more than a business to Bob, it was an extension of family, with over forty special members, including three lifelong, childhood friends, James Akins, Mack Cobb and Frank Grant. In addition to his dedication to his industry, Bob was also an avid sports enthusiast, participating on the company softball and volleyball teams and spectating as his children and grandchildren competed through the years. Bob was also very active in high school and college football and basketball officiating. He volunteered tirelessly and passionately on behalf of GHSA through the GOAA, GFOA, and AABOA officials associations, serving in many capacities in each organization, including President and Chairman of the Board. He deeply treasured the many friendships with officials and coaches throughout the years. Above all, Bob's greatest love, was his love of family. Preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Victor Poulos, grandson, Nathan Hamby, grandparents, uncles and aunt, we find comfort in knowing what a celebration awaited him. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, who provided tireless and selfless care to him during his time of need, son Vic (Raquel DeCamp) Hamby, daughters, Wendi (Todd) Washowich, Heather (Ken Chapman) Ross, Reagan (Clay) Cowley, and Katie Hamby, thirteen grandchildren, one great grandson, his brother Charles (Sharlene) Hamby, nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless, beloved friends. The family also wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to Dr. Kelleen Fitzgerald and Toyve Carter for taking such good care of him, and being a source of comfort for our family. We were all blessed with many valuable lessons and treasured memories, notably the importance of family traditions with too much food, fun and family football games during the holidays, knowing a Coca-Cola and hot fudge sundae as a ritual before any big event (as he did before every ball game), that it's not the joke itself but the delivery, and to always live and love life (and those in it), to the fullest. He was a good man, who lived a good life. We heart you Dad/Granddad. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the ALS Society/Georgia Chapter in memory of Bob, webga.alsa.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary