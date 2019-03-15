HENNIG, Robert E. "Bob" A Celebration of life service will be held for Robert "Bob" E. Hennig, 77, of Alto, GA on Sunday, March 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church, M.S. in Toccoa, Ga at 2 p.m., Pastor Roland Vega will officiate. Bob passed away Wednesday morning, March 13 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from an accidental fall at his home. Born May 6, 1941, Bob was the son of the late Hugo and Helen Hennig of Arlington, VA. Bob was a veteran of the Navy Submarine Service. He served on the nuclear submarine "Sam Houston". In the 1970's & 80's, he drove successfully in the professional auto racing series, International Motorsports Association (IMSA). In 1974 he founded the process control engineering company. American Technical Services, Inc. based in Tucker, GA. Recently he had been an agent for Southern Heritage Land Co. and owns a 50 acre horse farm. He is survived by his wife of 40 yrs., CeCe; his sisters Mary (Bill) Brown of Northport, AL; Carol (Bob) Nance of Plano, TX; sisters-in-law, Ellen Beavers of Lawrenceville, GA.; Deveraux (Frank) Boduch of Gainesville, GA.; Susanne (Freddie) Hestor of Florence, KY, as well as many nieces and nephews. Interment will be on Wednesday, March 20 at 3 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary