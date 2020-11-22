HERNDON, Robert Ernest



Robert Ernest Herndon, age 79, of Marietta, Georgia passed from this earth on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, into God's loving hands. A son of Claude E. and Kathleen Reynolds Herndon, Robert was born in Atlanta, GA, on March 5, 1941. Robert graduated from Northside High School, attended Oglethorpe College, and then transferred to Georgia Tech. After college, Robert began a career of some 34 years with Lockheed, where he rose from Lockheed's first class of computer programmers to become head of customer training for the C-130 and the L-1011 TriStar in the 70's and 80's. He traveled the world, training client countries to maintain their airplanes, spending time in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle Eastern countries, as well as Norway and much of Europe.



Robert was pre-deceased by his parents, his first wife, Mary Elizabeth Summersell, and his brother, Stanley L. Herndon. He is survived by his daughters Susan Herndon of Burbank, CA, Lynne Herndon, and Leslie Herndon Oakes (Sean) of Salem, OR, and three grandsons, Parker, Logan, and Zane Oakes.



Bob (as he was known by many) is survived by his wife of 23 years, Hannelore Roberts Herndon, new son and daughter-in-law Eric and Tomoko Roberts of New York City, twin granddaughters Taka and Hana Roberts, and new daughter Kristina Diane Roberts of Atlanta.



Also surviving are his loving siblings, Claudia Herndon Etheridge (Jack) of Baltimore, Annette Herndon of Marietta, David Herndon (JoAnne) of Atlanta, Holly Herndon Cochran (Keith) of Durango, CO, sister-in-law Patricia Rainwater Herndon of Marietta and his loving nieces and nephews.



After receiving hiking boots on the Christmas after their first anniversary, Bob and Hannelore became ace hikers and early members of the newly-founded Geocaching rage. In their search for caches, they traveled the entire US in their Miata, finding a cache in every state except Alaska and Hawaii. They also toured Canada, Germany and Japan, looking for and placing new caches in those countries. Bob found a cache in every county in every southern state and every state on the Eastern seaboard up to New York. In all, he found 12,267 caches in the US and worldwide, placing out 144 to be found by others. His and Hannelore's "handles" were "Hannah and the Owl." Bob loved his wife and family, and his cat, birds and fish, and he especially enjoyed the camaraderie of his geocaching friends.



Bob will be cremated. Due to the pandemic, a ceremony honoring Bob will be held this spring. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511



