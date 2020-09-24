1/1
Robert Hightower Sr.
HIGHTOWER, Sr., Robert Celebration of Life Service for Retired Major Robert Hightower, Sr. of the Georgia State Patrol, will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 PM, New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1690 Melrose Dr. Atlanta, GA. Pastor Gary Dean, Officiating. Entombment, Westview Abbey. He is survived by his wife Betty Wright (nee) of 58 years, son, Sgt. Maj. (Ret USMC) Robert Hightower, Jr. (Vickie), daughter, Robin Moses (Ed), and three granddaughters Joy, Jonique, and Edrienna. He is the eldest of five brothers born and raised in Atlanta, and became the first Black Georgia State Trooper in 1970. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Viewing Friday from 3 PM - 7 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Willie A. Watkins, Inc.
