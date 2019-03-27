Resources More Obituaries for Robert Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Hill Jr.

HILL, Jr., Robert Alexander Robert Alexander Hill, Jr., age 89, died at home with his family on Friday, March 22. Bob was the son of the late Robert Alexander and Tommie Lou Hill and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathleen Smith ("Tippie"); his three daughters and sons-in-law: Kathleen Hill Goddard (Bob); Robin Hill Martin (Steve), and Hollister Anne Hill (David Cole); his grandchildren, Hill Martin, Catherine and Sara Kate Cole; his only sibling, Beverly Cobb of Union, S.C., nephew Richard Cobb and niece, Barbara Cobb Tennant (Mark). Bob was born and grew up in Macon, GA, attending Lanier High for Boys and was a member of the KA fraternity at Mercer University. He graduated from St. Benedictine College and the Command General Staff College, both in Kansas. Bob was career military, serving in the U.S. Armed Forces (Army) for 32 years. Lt. Colonel Hill actively defended our country in 3 tours of war, Korea and twice in Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star with Valor, the Infantry Combat Badge, and many other metals and honors throughout his military career. After retiring from the Army, Bob continued his professional career as City Manager of Morrow, GA, the Business Administrator at the Northside Drive Baptist Church, and the Head Golf Coach at Clayton State University. Bob was inducted into the Clayton State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. Golf was a passion of Bob's, and he was fortunate to play courses all over the world and treasured the individuals he met on the links. Bob lived a life of strength, honor, and valor, and he garnered the respect of all who knew him. He was a wonderful husband, an amazing father, and an adoring grandfather. He loved God, his country, his family, his friends, and golf. He was well loved and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30 at Noon at Morrow United Methodist Church, where Bob and Tippie have been members for 48 years. The address is: 5985 Jonesboro Rd., Morrow, GA 30260. Bob will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Morrow United Methodist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2019