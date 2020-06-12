Robert Hochdorf

HOCHDORF, Robert Saul Robert Saul Hochdorf, age 70, of Atlanta, GA, lost his fight with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) on Friday, June 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children, Meryl and Joel Miller, and Shoshana and Adam Nathan, his grandchildren, Naomi and Tali Miller, his sister, Therese and Joshua Yarmush, his mother-in-law, Helene Polin, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Martin and Carol Polin. Robert was born is Tucson, AZ to Martin and Jane Hochdorf. At two years old, Robert's family moved to Chattanooga, TN where he and his sister were raised. He received a Bachelor's Degree and Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Shortly after, he met and married Sharon Polin in Knoxville. In 1986, they moved to Roswell, GA where they raised their two daughters together. In his father's footsteps, Robert worked at the Tennessee Valley Authority, where he managed the records in the office of the general counsel. Later in his career, Robert co-owned and operated Button It Up until retiring in 2017. Robert supported his local synagogue, B'nai Torah, going to minyan five days per week until he fell ill. He was an avid runner and cyclist and had begun writing a musical in his retirement. Above all he was a dedicated husband, brother, father, and grandfather. In addition to his daughters, granddaughters, and the Jewish community, one of Robert's greatest passions was rooting for the Tennessee Volunteers. Through thick and thin, Robert wore Tennessee orange as a proud fan. Donations in Roberts memory can be made to Be the Match and Congregation B'nai Torah. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



