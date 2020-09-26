Robert Hodges



HODGES, Robert Powell "Bob"





The Life of Robert Powell Hodges, May 24, 1930 - September 13, 2020.



Bob Hodges was born in 1930 in Decatur, Georgia to Thomas Lumpkin Hodges and Lillian Belle Powell Hodges, and was the third of four brothers. Bob graduated from Decatur High School, 11th grade at that time, went 1 year to Georgia State, downtown Atlanta, before 5 years in the School of Architecture at Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 1952.



Bob was an ROTC cadet at Tech, and, after graduation, accepted his commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army, Corp of Engineers. He served in South Korea in 1953 and 1954. As First Lieutenant, he received the Bronze Star for building schools & orphanages there and enhancing relations between the USA and South Korea. Bob was honored with a full parade at Georgia Tech on December 2, 1954. Bob's mother & brother Alex attended the parade honoring him. Bob met Martha Anne Bullard, a math major at Agnes Scott College, at the Junior Senior banquet in 1955. Bob and Anne were married on June 15, 1956 at the A. R. Presbyterian Church in Lake Wales, Florida. They had 2 children: Susan Kennedy and Robert Douglass, who both went to Georgia Tech.



Bob worked as an Atlanta area architect and builder, building homes and some duplexes in greater Atlanta. He added custom home building to his creative credits, earning an unmatched reputation, never having to advertise.



He designed and built a home in Sandy Springs for he and Anne, where they continued to live.



Curious of new technology, Bob engaged in a new journey.



Bob's wife, Anne, read a story about rural cellular licenses in a Gary North News Letter which sparked an adventure into the new world of the cellular business, at a time when many, if not most, were still doubtful of it.



Bob then went to school in Wisconsin to learn the cellular business; and became one of the principles in a group of 10 investors and later became President of Kings Cellular in Kings County, California. When Bob originally heard it was Kings County, he said, "Jesus is King" and proceeded with optimism, enthusiasm and hope. With other groups, he also contributed to the development of the cellular systems in parts of Louisiana and Texas.



Bob Hodges helped his brothers. He designed and built brother Bill's first home, and helped him in designing and building Hi-Lo Oil service stations & markets in greater Atlanta. Bob managed the re-building and restoration of brother Tom's home in Clarkesville after a fire in 1977. At an earlier time, 1967, Bob was introduced to Otis and Zelma Redding, by brother Alex, and consulted in re-modeling their home in middle Georgia. Bob was also introduced by Alex to, and helped, Donald Rosen, a fellow Tech grad, in Macon with his home as well. If you called on Bob, he made time for you.



Recently, Bob completed building the unique Save-A-Pet housing for dogs in Forsyth, Georgia, after having previously designed the project. Land clearing began in the summer of 2013 and the Save-A-Pet shelter was completed in the fall of 2015. Bob earned an unmatched reputation in building and restoring fine homes, using the best materials and having the best master craftsmen in his teams of superlative people. Of many projects Bob spent approximately three decades restoring the remarkable Ponder-Rutherford House, 104 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth. This is a beautiful colonial home, built by relatives of Anne Hodges, and in which she played as a youth. Bob also worked skillfully with other architects to accomplish the visions of both home owner and designer. That was his way. Bob and Anne Hodges enjoyed boating on Lake Burton in north Georgia, where Bob spent time as a youth. He refurbished the mid-1930s family cabin while maintaining the "cabin" integrity.



He and Anne were always Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket fans.



Bob Hodges, a devout Christian in the fundamental tradition, is to be buried in Culloden, Georgia, Sunday, September 27, at 2:00 PM, in Culloden City Cemetery with Pastor Jereme Chaney officiating. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anne Hodges, and two of his bothers, Dr. Thomas Lumpkin Hodges, Jr. and his wife Jackie, of Clarkesville, Georgia and James Alexander Hodges and his wife Karen, of Los Angeles, California and their families.



The family suggests donations to: THRU the BIBLE with J. Vernon McGee, phone 800-65-BIBLE (652-4253) or 626-795-4145.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston, Georgia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store