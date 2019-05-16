Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Alpharetta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert HOLLAND


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert HOLLAND Obituary
HOLLAND, Robert P. "Bob" Robert (Bob) P. Holland, 88, of Alpharetta, GA passed into the arms of Christ on May 12, 2019. He died in his home surrounded by his children. Bob was born to James C. and Helen L. Holland of Scranton, PA on Nov. 19, 1930. He attended West Scranton High School. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1949 and participated in the seizure of Inchon, Korea and the securing of Seoul, Korea from Sept. to Oct 1950 during which he was wounded and for which Bob was awarded the Purple Heart. Following his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Bob graduated from the University of Scranton. He married Alyce S. Hopper on June 22, 1957 with whom he raised five children. Bob was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, was a faithful volunteer at Rockdale Hospital and Meals on Wheels for many years. He most recently attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA. Bob is preceded in death by Alyce, his wife of nearly 45 years, granddaughter Christina Wenke, son-in-law Guillaume de Coupigny and daughter-in-law Denise Holland. Bob is survived by his children James, Mark (Andrea), Lynne de Coupigny, Patricia Powers (William) and Lisa Wenke and his grandchildren Megan Holland, Kevin Holland, Patricia Wenke, Joseph Wenke and Eloise de Coupigny, as well as his great-granddaughter Laiken Holland. A funeral mass will be held on Friday May 17th at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday May 16th from 6:00 8:00 PM at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA. Interment in Green Meadow Memorial Gardens in Conyers, GA. Those wishing may make donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home located at760 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now