HOLLAND, Robert P. "Bob" Robert (Bob) P. Holland, 88, of Alpharetta, GA passed into the arms of Christ on May 12, 2019. He died in his home surrounded by his children. Bob was born to James C. and Helen L. Holland of Scranton, PA on Nov. 19, 1930. He attended West Scranton High School. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1949 and participated in the seizure of Inchon, Korea and the securing of Seoul, Korea from Sept. to Oct 1950 during which he was wounded and for which Bob was awarded the Purple Heart. Following his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Bob graduated from the University of Scranton. He married Alyce S. Hopper on June 22, 1957 with whom he raised five children. Bob was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, was a faithful volunteer at Rockdale Hospital and Meals on Wheels for many years. He most recently attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA. Bob is preceded in death by Alyce, his wife of nearly 45 years, granddaughter Christina Wenke, son-in-law Guillaume de Coupigny and daughter-in-law Denise Holland. Bob is survived by his children James, Mark (Andrea), Lynne de Coupigny, Patricia Powers (William) and Lisa Wenke and his grandchildren Megan Holland, Kevin Holland, Patricia Wenke, Joseph Wenke and Eloise de Coupigny, as well as his great-granddaughter Laiken Holland. A funeral mass will be held on Friday May 17th at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday May 16th from 6:00 8:00 PM at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA. Interment in Green Meadow Memorial Gardens in Conyers, GA. Those wishing may make donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home located at760 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019