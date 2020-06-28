Robert Homans
HOMANS, Robert "Bob" Bob Homans, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia passed peacefully on June 19, 2020 after a long illness. Bob was born on August 16, 1933 to Pearly and Mildred Homans in Newburyport, Massachusetts. After serving in the U. S. Army in the Korean War, he attended Georgia Tech and worked for General Motors Lakewood Assembly plant in Atlanta until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Homans, son Stephen Homans, and grandson Stephen Cardiges. He is survived by son Chris Homans of Lawrenceville, daughters Denise Fairchild of Kelso, Washington, Robin Cardiges of Lawrenceville, Georgia; step-daughters Stacy Fink of Peachtree City and Kristen Schulz of Charleston, South Carolina, step-son Stephen Street of Dalton, Georgia as well of numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. The family invites you to send condolences to robertrhomans@gmail.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.
