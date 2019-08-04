Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Howard Jr.

Send Flowers
HOWARD, Jr., Robert Lee Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Robert Lee Howard, Jr. will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Rita Howard, Alice Knox (Stuart Sr.), and Lemuel Howard; grandchildren, Stephanie Knox, Jennifer Neal (Torez), and Stuart Knox, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Joshua Knox, Jordan and Christian Neal; and a host of other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.