|
|
|
HOWARD, Jr., Robert Lee Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Robert Lee Howard, Jr. will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Rita Howard, Alice Knox (Stuart Sr.), and Lemuel Howard; grandchildren, Stephanie Knox, Jennifer Neal (Torez), and Stuart Knox, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Joshua Knox, Jordan and Christian Neal; and a host of other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019