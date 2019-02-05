Services Byars Funeral Home 155 Professional Park Dr. Cumming , GA 30040 (678) 455-5815 Resources More Obituaries for Robert MUSEL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Jacob MUSEL

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers MUSEL, Robert Jacob Robert Jacob Julius Musel, 94, of Cumming, GA and formerly of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away at home on February 2, 2019. He was born January 24, 1925 in Newark, NJ, during a total eclipse of the sun. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy (nee Stilwell), and survived by his three children, Marlies M. and Robert S. Musel, both of Cumming, and Heather M. Savio and her husband Alfred of Northfield, NJ. He is also survived by two grandsons, whom he adored, Christopher Robert Savio of Greenville, SC, and Nicholas Robert Savio, of Northfield, NJ. Bob graduated from Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, NJ, before attending Newark College of Engineering (NJIT) where he earned his mechanical engineering degree. Bob started his career working for General Electric in Newark NJ, as a tool-and-diemaker. He then worked for Shaw Insulator Co., in Irvington, NJ before moving to Stonington CT where he worked as an engineering supervisor. He returned to NJ in 1954 when he started his career with Wheaton Industries in Mays Landing. While working for Wheaton he worked his way up from engineering manager of the plastics division to Corporate Vice President. Upon retiring from Wheaton Industries, he established his own consultation company, Musel Enterprises Inc., and provided expertise to the packaging industry. His civic contributions included his service to the Nor-Lin Lions International organization, member of the Linwood, NJ, PTA, and a founding member of the Linwood Organized Citizens Committee in the 1950's. Bob enjoyed researching his and Dorothy's ancestry and published two books, one for the Stilwell side and then the Musel side. Bob enjoyed extensive business travel to Europe and South America and made life-long friends wherever he traveled. Socially he was a member of the New Jersey Tip-Topper Club, a club for women over six feet and men over six feet three inches, where he met his bride. He was also involved with bowling leagues, dance social clubs, and an avid band booster of the Mainland Regional High School marching band in Linwood, NJ. He was a passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan and most recently became a Georgia Tech fan where his grandson had attended. Some of his fondest memories included time spent on dancefloors, whisking his bride around with a grace that is not often associated with a six-foot seven-inch man. Bob will always be remembered as a gentle giant of a man with a sweetness and tenderness that melted the hearts of everyone he touched. He had been a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Somers Point, NJ and a Deacon and Elder at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church in Pleasantville, NJ. Private services will be held at the Eco Eternity Forest in Dahlonega, GA where he will rest eternally under the family red mulberry tree. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to , Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries