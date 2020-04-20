Resources
JOHNSON, II, Robert Robert Stephens Johnson, II (Sgt. Maj. /US Army, ret.) of Atlanta; retired educator from Atlanta Public School System and a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, passed away on Apr. 13, 2020. TODAY, Mon., Apr. 20, 2020, a Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon ( in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines and policies) at Lincoln Cemetery, (Garden of Resurrection) 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW; ATL, GA (30314). After serving his country for over 33 years in the U. S. Army, he taught biology at Price High School for several years. He was a faithful father, soldier, educator and friend to many. He is survived by loving daughter Dr. Courtney Johnson and other relatives and friends throughout the US. The Graveside Service will be live streamed in real time on: vimeo.com/murraybrothers and may be viewed after the Service on mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 20, 2020
