|
|
KEY, Robert Eugene Mr. Robert Eugene Key, age 56, of 7118 Pineneedle Dr. Covington, GA, 30014 entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Sims Chapel Baptist Church, 61 Sims Chapel Road, Covington, GA, 30014, Rev. Cecil J. Rozier, Sr., Pastor, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park. Repast, Life Pointe Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall. He leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Mrs. Julia Mae Key; children, Wykethia Pridgett, Robert Key, Jr. and Desirea Dennis; four grandchildren, Amiya Pridgett, Aiden Pridgett, Ketitra Key and Akeem Pridgett; ten sisters and brothers and a host of nieces. Nephews, cousins and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 12:00 Noon. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2019